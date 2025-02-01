Transformational Mining Reforms in India's Union Budget 2023

The recent Union Budget in India has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at revolutionizing the mining sector, especially concerning critical minerals, an industry crucial for supporting the nation's move towards sustainable development and a low-carbon economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined several measures including a new policy for recovering critical minerals from mining by-products, alongside scrapping import duties on 12 critical minerals, cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery scrap, among others. These steps are set to enhance the industry's competitiveness, as emphasized by industry leaders like Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CEO Arun Misra.

The reforms are aligned with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, intending to boost self-reliance and support manufacturing and MSME sectors by ensuring resource availability. This initiative is expected to strengthen supply chains, create jobs, and support the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, as noted by experts including Deloitte India Partner Rakesh Surana and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal.

