Left Menu

Transformational Mining Reforms in India's Union Budget 2023

India's Union Budget introduces significant reforms in the mining sector, focusing on critical minerals. The policy will enhance competitiveness and support industries like electric vehicles and renewable energy. With new customs duty waivers, these changes align with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, fostering growth and sustainability in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:06 IST
Transformational Mining Reforms in India's Union Budget 2023
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Union Budget in India has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at revolutionizing the mining sector, especially concerning critical minerals, an industry crucial for supporting the nation's move towards sustainable development and a low-carbon economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined several measures including a new policy for recovering critical minerals from mining by-products, alongside scrapping import duties on 12 critical minerals, cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery scrap, among others. These steps are set to enhance the industry's competitiveness, as emphasized by industry leaders like Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CEO Arun Misra.

The reforms are aligned with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, intending to boost self-reliance and support manufacturing and MSME sectors by ensuring resource availability. This initiative is expected to strengthen supply chains, create jobs, and support the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, as noted by experts including Deloitte India Partner Rakesh Surana and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025