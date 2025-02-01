Maharashtra's Infrastructure Soars with Budgetary Boost

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled substantial budgetary allocations aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure.

In a statement on X, Pawar highlighted key financial commitments, including Rs 1,465 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Rs 1,673 crore for the Mumbai Metro. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been designated for the ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

This financial blueprint positions Maharashtra on the path to becoming an economic superpower, with investments in rural connectivity, green mobility, and energy conservation marking significant strides toward future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)