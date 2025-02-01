Left Menu

Maharashtra's Infrastructure Soars with Budgetary Boost

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced significant budgetary allocations for infrastructure projects, aiming to enhance economic growth. Funds have been allocated for urban transport, metro, and high-speed rail projects. The budget also supports green mobility, rural connectivity, and energy conservation, positioning Maharashtra as a future economic powerhouse.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled substantial budgetary allocations aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure.

In a statement on X, Pawar highlighted key financial commitments, including Rs 1,465 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Rs 1,673 crore for the Mumbai Metro. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been designated for the ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

This financial blueprint positions Maharashtra on the path to becoming an economic superpower, with investments in rural connectivity, green mobility, and energy conservation marking significant strides toward future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

