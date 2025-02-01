Left Menu

Farmers Disappointed by Union Budget, Demand Legal MSP Guarantee

Punjab farmer leaders expressed disappointment in the Union Budget, noting the absence of a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) on crops. While six agricultural schemes were introduced, and Kisan Credit Card loan limits increased, farmer leaders argue for self-reliance and an MSP law to prevent increasing farmer debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:10 IST
Farmers Disappointed by Union Budget, Demand Legal MSP Guarantee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has garnered criticism from Punjab farmer leaders who argue that it falls short of addressing crucial issues for the farming community. Specifically, they highlight the lack of a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) on crops, which they consider vital for ensuring fair compensation for farmers' produce.

While the budget includes six new agricultural schemes and raises the subsidized Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh—a move affecting 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers—farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar believes this will exacerbate farmers' debt burdens. Kohar advocates for a law that guarantees MSP on crops, a demand that has fueled ongoing protests at various border points.

Critics also question the focus on boosting only three crops—tur, urad, and masoor—and point out the government should expand its approach to include all pulses and oilseeds under an MSP guarantee law. The significant capital spent on imports could instead support local farmers, ensuring self-sufficiency and diversified agriculture, suggest farmer representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025