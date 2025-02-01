Farmers Disappointed by Union Budget, Demand Legal MSP Guarantee

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has garnered criticism from Punjab farmer leaders who argue that it falls short of addressing crucial issues for the farming community. Specifically, they highlight the lack of a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) on crops, which they consider vital for ensuring fair compensation for farmers' produce.

While the budget includes six new agricultural schemes and raises the subsidized Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh—a move affecting 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers—farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar believes this will exacerbate farmers' debt burdens. Kohar advocates for a law that guarantees MSP on crops, a demand that has fueled ongoing protests at various border points.

Critics also question the focus on boosting only three crops—tur, urad, and masoor—and point out the government should expand its approach to include all pulses and oilseeds under an MSP guarantee law. The significant capital spent on imports could instead support local farmers, ensuring self-sufficiency and diversified agriculture, suggest farmer representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)