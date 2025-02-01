Left Menu

Tragic Air Ambulance Crash in Philadelphia

An air ambulance crashed in Philadelphia, resulting in the deaths of one person on the ground and six people on board, including a child and her mother. Additionally, 19 others were injured in the neighborhood where the crash occurred. All victims on the aircraft were reportedly from Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:15 IST
Tragic Air Ambulance Crash in Philadelphia
  Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident on Friday night, an air ambulance crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood, leading to the death of one person on the ground and injuring 19 others.

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed the casualties at a press conference on Saturday, detailing the devastating impact of the accident.

The six individuals on board the medical transport jet, including a child and her mother, were killed. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed that all passengers on the aircraft were from Mexico, and at least six ground injuries occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

