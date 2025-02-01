Tragic Air Ambulance Crash in Philadelphia

In a tragic incident on Friday night, an air ambulance crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood, leading to the death of one person on the ground and injuring 19 others.

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed the casualties at a press conference on Saturday, detailing the devastating impact of the accident.

The six individuals on board the medical transport jet, including a child and her mother, were killed. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed that all passengers on the aircraft were from Mexico, and at least six ground injuries occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)