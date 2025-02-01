Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Divisive Economic Blueprint

The Union Budget 2025-26 drew mixed reactions in Rajasthan. Deputy CM Diya Kumari praised it for promoting growth and tourism, while former CM Ashok Gehlot criticized it for lacking solutions to unemployment and inflation. Both leaders had differing perspectives on its impact on the economy and state-specific issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:29 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A Divisive Economic Blueprint
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked contrasting opinions from key political figures in Rajasthan. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari lauded the budget as a transformative measure promoting inclusive growth and boosting sectors like industry and tourism.

Kumari highlighted the tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, predicting it would significantly benefit the middle class by increasing disposable income, consumption expenditure, and thereby stimulating domestic demand. She also praised the innovative partnership model to enhance tourism and the MSME initiative labeled as a 'second engine of growth.'

Conversely, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot labeled the budget ineffective in addressing unemployment, inflation, and the trade deficit. He criticized the central government for not honoring its promise of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2022 and highlighted Rajasthan's overlooked water projects and delayed Jal Jeevan Mission deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025