Union Budget 2025-26: A Divisive Economic Blueprint

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked contrasting opinions from key political figures in Rajasthan. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari lauded the budget as a transformative measure promoting inclusive growth and boosting sectors like industry and tourism.

Kumari highlighted the tax exemption for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, predicting it would significantly benefit the middle class by increasing disposable income, consumption expenditure, and thereby stimulating domestic demand. She also praised the innovative partnership model to enhance tourism and the MSME initiative labeled as a 'second engine of growth.'

Conversely, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot labeled the budget ineffective in addressing unemployment, inflation, and the trade deficit. He criticized the central government for not honoring its promise of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2022 and highlighted Rajasthan's overlooked water projects and delayed Jal Jeevan Mission deadlines.

