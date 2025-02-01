Finance Minister Unveils Ambitious Budget Aimed at Economic Empowerment

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined a robust Union Budget proposal designed to increase foreign direct investment in the insurance sector, raising the limit from 74 to 100 percent. This move is intended to attract more capital while ensuring that all premiums collected in India are reinvested within the country.

In an interview with DD News, Sitharaman elaborated on the government's intention to provide tax relief, emphasizing that the financial backbone of the economy—taxpayers—will benefit from these measures. The tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh and reduced rates across income bands are crafted to benefit the middle class while ensuring those with higher incomes continue to contribute fairly.

Sitharaman also stressed the importance of simplifying the foreign investment process, noting that the current regulations are under review. The budget includes initiatives like the establishment of a regulatory coordination forum for pension products and simplification of company merger procedures. Additionally, improvements in KYC processes are expected, with a revamped Central KYC Registry planned for rollout in 2025.

The budget also addresses the demands of MSMEs, planning for the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to expand its reach to every industrial cluster. In the agricultural sector, the new 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' will promote productivity and crop diversity across 100 districts.

Sitharaman underlined the government's commitment to rural development with the launch of the 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience' program. This initiative seeks to address underemployment in agriculture by enhancing skills and stimulating technological investment, which will energize the rural economy and create broad opportunities for communities, especially focusing on rural women, young farmers, and marginalized groups.

