Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash in Northern Philippines

A helicopter crash in a northern Philippine province resulted in the death of its pilot, the only person on board after dropping off a passenger in Baguio. The aircraft faced engine problems before crashing in Nueva Ecija. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in a northern Philippine province, claiming the life of its pilot, who was the sole occupant, after transporting a passenger to Baguio, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The four-seat chopper, owned by a domestic carrier, departed from Manila on Saturday, bound for Baguio. It successfully left the passenger at the mountain resort city, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

After leaving Baguio, the helicopter stopped at Binalonan airstrip in nearby Pangasinan province to refuel before returning to Manila. Binalonan airport officials reported 'the aircraft experienced difficulty restarting its engine,' but it eventually managed to take off before nightfall. Tragically, the helicopter crashed into a swamp in Guimba, Nueva Ecija. Authorities are currently investigating the crash.

