Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for India's Economic Surge
The Union Budget 2025, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is lauded for its innovative reforms aimed at accelerating India's growth to a USD 5 trillion economy. Highlighting shifts in spending towards domestic consumption, it emphasizes on social welfare and moderate capital investments.
The Union Budget 2025 has been unveiled as a strategic roadmap to accelerate India's journey towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Advocacy group USISPF hailed the budget's focus on landmark reforms and initiatives fostering economic growth.
Notably, the budget emphasizes increased spending on domestic consumption, alongside social welfare, with a significant focus on rural and urban development and the Northeast states. A more cautious approach to capital investments marks this year's fiscal planning.
Tarun Bajaj of the US-India Tax Forum highlighted the budget's focus on simplifying tax regimes, boosting domestic manufacturing, and improving ease of doing business. The reforms present a robust commitment towards a resilient and globally competitive economic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Justice Served in High-Profile Kolkata Case, Governor Advocates Broader Reforms
GTRI Advocates Tax Reforms to Match Inflation and Encourage Savings
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Implements Strategic Reforms
Agriculture Leaders Demand Sweeping Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26