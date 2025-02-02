Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for India's Economic Surge

The Union Budget 2025, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is lauded for its innovative reforms aimed at accelerating India's growth to a USD 5 trillion economy. Highlighting shifts in spending towards domestic consumption, it emphasizes on social welfare and moderate capital investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:24 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for India's Economic Surge

The Union Budget 2025 has been unveiled as a strategic roadmap to accelerate India's journey towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Advocacy group USISPF hailed the budget's focus on landmark reforms and initiatives fostering economic growth.

Notably, the budget emphasizes increased spending on domestic consumption, alongside social welfare, with a significant focus on rural and urban development and the Northeast states. A more cautious approach to capital investments marks this year's fiscal planning.

Tarun Bajaj of the US-India Tax Forum highlighted the budget's focus on simplifying tax regimes, boosting domestic manufacturing, and improving ease of doing business. The reforms present a robust commitment towards a resilient and globally competitive economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025