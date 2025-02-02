Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for India's Economic Surge

The Union Budget 2025 has been unveiled as a strategic roadmap to accelerate India's journey towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Advocacy group USISPF hailed the budget's focus on landmark reforms and initiatives fostering economic growth.

Notably, the budget emphasizes increased spending on domestic consumption, alongside social welfare, with a significant focus on rural and urban development and the Northeast states. A more cautious approach to capital investments marks this year's fiscal planning.

Tarun Bajaj of the US-India Tax Forum highlighted the budget's focus on simplifying tax regimes, boosting domestic manufacturing, and improving ease of doing business. The reforms present a robust commitment towards a resilient and globally competitive economic future.

