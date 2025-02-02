Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Blueprint for India's Middle Class and Economic Growth

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlights the Union Budget 2025-26, emphasizing the government's strategy to uplift India's middle class. The budget promotes consumption, investment, and job creation, aiming at transforming India into a global superpower through developments in various sectors including technology and manufacturing.

The Union Budget 2025-26, according to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, signifies the government's dedication to upgrading the financial standing of India's middle class. Addressing the media on Sunday, Mehta underscored the budget's role in fostering economic activity through consumption and investment across sectors.

Highlighting substantial income tax reforms, Mehta noted these changes signal a robust governmental push towards financial upliftment for a broad spectrum of Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled this budget as a critical economic force multiplier, aiming to enhance job creation and economic momentum.

Further, the budget outlines a comprehensive vision for economic transformation, incorporating investments in modern sectors like electric vehicles and AI, alongside traditional areas like shipbuilding. Enhanced support for startups and MSMEs, including a Rs 10,000 crore 'Funds of Funds' initiative, aligns with ambitions for India to emerge as a manufacturing superpower.

