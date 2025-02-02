Tollbooth Tragedy: Haryana Bus Hits Worker, Flees Scene

A tragedy unfolded at the Ghamroj toll plaza on the Sohna-Gurugram highway when a Haryana roadways bus ran over a tollbooth worker, leaving him seriously injured. Authorities confirmed the worker sustained leg injuries on Saturday evening and is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

The aftermath of the incident saw the bus driver fleeing the scene at high speed. CCTV cameras at the toll plaza captured footage of the event, which is now being used by police who have filed an FIR against the driver at the Bhondsi police station.

Police explained that the CCTV footage revealed the bus accelerating behind a car as it exited the plaza, apparently attempting to avoid the toll. The bus then struck the toll worker, identified as 34-year-old Dilip Singh from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Gurugram police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

