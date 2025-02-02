Tragedy on the Potomac: Unraveling the Deadliest US Air Disaster in Decades

Relatives of those lost in the catastrophic collision of an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter gathered at the Potomac River site, seeking solace and answers. The tragic incident, marking the deadliest US air disaster in nearly a quarter-century, claimed 67 lives.

Federal investigators are probing the crash, scrutinizing a possible discrepancy in altitudes and control tower staffing protocols. The American Airlines flight had passengers like figure skaters from a championship event. Army personnel aboard the helicopter were on a training mission.

The National Transportation Safety Board is analyzing flight data to understand the crash dynamics. Officials are also evaluating air traffic control procedures after discrepancies in cockpit and tower altitude data were found. Recovery operations continue, with hopes of retrieving all remains and revealing the full story.

(With inputs from agencies.)