Tragedy on the Potomac: Unraveling the Deadliest US Air Disaster in Decades
Families of victims from the worst US air disaster in 25 years visited the crash site near Washington, DC. A collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people. Investigations focus on altitudes, flight data, and air traffic control staffing issues.
Relatives of those lost in the catastrophic collision of an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter gathered at the Potomac River site, seeking solace and answers. The tragic incident, marking the deadliest US air disaster in nearly a quarter-century, claimed 67 lives.
Federal investigators are probing the crash, scrutinizing a possible discrepancy in altitudes and control tower staffing protocols. The American Airlines flight had passengers like figure skaters from a championship event. Army personnel aboard the helicopter were on a training mission.
The National Transportation Safety Board is analyzing flight data to understand the crash dynamics. Officials are also evaluating air traffic control procedures after discrepancies in cockpit and tower altitude data were found. Recovery operations continue, with hopes of retrieving all remains and revealing the full story.
