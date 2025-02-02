Fiery Takeoff: United Airlines Incident Halts Flight

A United Airlines flight en route to New York was evacuated at George Bush Intercontinental Airport following a fiery engine issue during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed. Flight 1382 was halted around 8:35 am when flames erupted from its wing, prompting an urgent evacuation.

Footage captured by FOX 26 Houston reveals flames on the plane's wing as a flight attendant instructs passengers to remain calm. Evacuation took place via stairs and an emergency slide, with no injuries reported among the 104 passengers and five crew members, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The plane involved, an Airbus A319, was heading to LaGuardia Airport. A replacement aircraft will depart at 12:30 pm for New York. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)