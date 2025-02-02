Left Menu

Fiery Takeoff: United Airlines Incident Halts Flight

A United Airlines flight was evacuated after catching fire during takeoff due to an engine issue at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. All 109 onboard were unharmed, and passengers evacuated safely. The FAA is investigating the incident, and a replacement flight is scheduled for New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:55 IST
Fiery Takeoff: United Airlines Incident Halts Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A United Airlines flight en route to New York was evacuated at George Bush Intercontinental Airport following a fiery engine issue during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed. Flight 1382 was halted around 8:35 am when flames erupted from its wing, prompting an urgent evacuation.

Footage captured by FOX 26 Houston reveals flames on the plane's wing as a flight attendant instructs passengers to remain calm. Evacuation took place via stairs and an emergency slide, with no injuries reported among the 104 passengers and five crew members, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The plane involved, an Airbus A319, was heading to LaGuardia Airport. A replacement aircraft will depart at 12:30 pm for New York. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025