EU Ministers Urge Hungary to Reconsider Sanctions Blockade

EU foreign ministers are pressuring Hungary to reconsider its decision to block the European Union’s proposed sanctions against Russia. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Hungary’s actions contradict its own historical fight for freedom and European unity. Efforts to persuade Hungary include diplomatic engagement in Budapest and Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Union foreign ministers are calling on Hungary to rethink its blockade of the EU's proposed sanctions against Russia, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who spoke in Brussels on Monday.

Wadephul expressed his belief that Hungary's stance runs counter to its history of struggling for freedom and maintaining European sovereignty.

The EU plans to present its case to Hungary once more, both diplomatically in Budapest and through discussions in Brussels, hoping to sway its position on the sanctions.

