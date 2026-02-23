EU Ministers Urge Hungary to Reconsider Sanctions Blockade

European Union foreign ministers are calling on Hungary to rethink its blockade of the EU's proposed sanctions against Russia, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who spoke in Brussels on Monday.

Wadephul expressed his belief that Hungary's stance runs counter to its history of struggling for freedom and maintaining European sovereignty.

The EU plans to present its case to Hungary once more, both diplomatically in Budapest and through discussions in Brussels, hoping to sway its position on the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)