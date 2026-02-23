EU Demands US Adheres to Trade Deal Amid New Tariff Turmoil

The European Commission has firmly reminded the United States to adhere to the terms of a trade agreement established last year following a Supreme Court decision that nullified former President Trump's global tariffs. In response, the President implemented new, wider-ranging tariffs of 15%.

The Commission expressed dissatisfaction with the current trade environment, emphasizing that it does not meet the 'fair and balanced' standards outlined in last year's accord. The EU insists a deal must be honored and seeks transparency from the United States in light of recent developments.

The newly announced tariffs create uncertainty about future trade relations and could negate favorable conditions previously secured by the EU. According to Global Trade Alert, these tariffs might result in increased financial burdens for EU countries, with Italy potentially facing a notable rise in import costs.

