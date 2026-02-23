EU Demands US Adheres to Trade Deal Amid New Tariff Turmoil
The European Commission has urged the United States to honor last year's trade agreement after the U.S. Supreme Court negated Donald Trump's global tariffs, leading to new tariffs imposed by the President. The EU insists on clarity from the U.S. regarding its trade strategy.
The European Commission has firmly reminded the United States to adhere to the terms of a trade agreement established last year following a Supreme Court decision that nullified former President Trump's global tariffs. In response, the President implemented new, wider-ranging tariffs of 15%.
The Commission expressed dissatisfaction with the current trade environment, emphasizing that it does not meet the 'fair and balanced' standards outlined in last year's accord. The EU insists a deal must be honored and seeks transparency from the United States in light of recent developments.
The newly announced tariffs create uncertainty about future trade relations and could negate favorable conditions previously secured by the EU. According to Global Trade Alert, these tariffs might result in increased financial burdens for EU countries, with Italy potentially facing a notable rise in import costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Backs Andhra Pradesh's Authority on Tirumala Laddu Probe
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Activist Wangchuk's NSA Detention
Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Shakes Global Markets: What’s Next?
Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Leena Paulose's Bail Plea
Uncertainty Looms as Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs