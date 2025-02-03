Left Menu

Markets Rattled as Trump Ignites Trade War with Top Trading Partners

Investors reacted sharply to new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on major U.S. trading partners, sparking fears of a trade war. With tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, financial markets experienced volatility as currencies fluctuated and stock futures dropped. Uncertainty looms over global economic responses.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Investors scrambled on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on major trading partners, potentially igniting a trade war. The tariffs, set at 25% on imports from Mexico and most Canadian goods, along with 10% on Chinese products, caused significant fluctuations in financial markets worldwide.

The dollar gained, while other currencies fell, notably the euro, amid concerns that Europe might face similar tariffs soon. Meanwhile, Canada's dollar slumped to a historical low, highlighting the market's anxiety over the economic implications of Trump's policies.

Globally, stocks tumbled in response to the escalation, with European and Asian markets experiencing notable declines. Analysts remain uncertain about the long-term impacts as countries like Canada and Mexico prepare retaliatory measures, and investors continue to question Trump's tariff motivations, linking them to broader social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

