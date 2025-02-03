Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January
Bajaj Auto reported a 7% increase in total sales for January, with a significant 37% rise in exports. However, domestic sales dropped by 9%. The automobile giant sold 381,040 units this January, compared to 356,010 units in January 2024, highlighting a focus on international markets.
Bajaj Auto has announced a 7% increase in total sales for January, reaching 381,040 units, significantly boosted by thriving exports.
The Pune-based company observed a decline of 9% in domestic sales, which totaled 208,359 vehicles, as compared to 230,043 units in the same month of the previous year.
In contrast, exports surged by a striking 37% to 172,681 units, underscoring the company's expanding footprint in international markets.
