Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January

Bajaj Auto has announced a 7% increase in total sales for January, reaching 381,040 units, significantly boosted by thriving exports.

The Pune-based company observed a decline of 9% in domestic sales, which totaled 208,359 vehicles, as compared to 230,043 units in the same month of the previous year.

In contrast, exports surged by a striking 37% to 172,681 units, underscoring the company's expanding footprint in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)