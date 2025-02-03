Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January

Bajaj Auto reported a 7% increase in total sales for January, with a significant 37% rise in exports. However, domestic sales dropped by 9%. The automobile giant sold 381,040 units this January, compared to 356,010 units in January 2024, highlighting a focus on international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:33 IST
Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January
  • India

Bajaj Auto has announced a 7% increase in total sales for January, reaching 381,040 units, significantly boosted by thriving exports.

The Pune-based company observed a decline of 9% in domestic sales, which totaled 208,359 vehicles, as compared to 230,043 units in the same month of the previous year.

In contrast, exports surged by a striking 37% to 172,681 units, underscoring the company's expanding footprint in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

