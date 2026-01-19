Syria announces curfew in Shaddadi after escape of IS militants from prison

The Syrian ‌army on Monday imposed a total ⁠curfew in the city of Shaddadi in the ​Hasaka area of the country's ‍northeast, state news agency SANA reported, after the ⁠escape ‌of ⁠Islamic State militants from the city ‍prison.

It said the ​army would comb the ⁠city in search of the militants, ⁠who slipped away during clashes between ⁠the army and Kurdish-led regional ⁠forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)