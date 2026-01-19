Syria announces curfew in Shaddadi after escape of IS militants from prison
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Syrian army on Monday imposed a total curfew in the city of Shaddadi in the Hasaka area of the country's northeast, state news agency SANA reported, after the escape of Islamic State militants from the city prison.
It said the army would comb the city in search of the militants, who slipped away during clashes between the army and Kurdish-led regional forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)