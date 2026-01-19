Left Menu

Explosion in restaurant in Afghan capital kills at least 7, injures dozen more

He said the restaurant was jointly owned by an Afghan man, a Chinese national and his wife.The restaurant was popular with Chinese Muslims, Zadran said, adding that one Chinese national and six Afghans were killed and several others were wounded.The blast occurred near the restaurants kitchen, the police spokesman said, and the cause was under investigation.The Italian charity EMERGENCY said its surgical centre in Kabul, which is located near the site of the explosion, had received 20 people from the blast, including seven who were already dead.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:00 IST
Explosion in restaurant in Afghan capital kills at least 7, injures dozen more
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An explosion at a restaurant in downtown Kabul on Monday killed at least seven people and wounded about a dozen more, according to police and an Italian charity running a surgical unit in the city.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

The explosion occurred in a Chinese restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw district of the Afghan capital, according to Kabul police command spokesman Khalid Zadran. He said the restaurant was jointly owned by an Afghan man, a Chinese national and his wife.

The restaurant was popular with Chinese Muslims, Zadran said, adding that one Chinese national and six Afghans were killed and several others were wounded.

The blast occurred near the restaurant's kitchen, the police spokesman said, and the cause was under investigation.

The Italian charity EMERGENCY said its surgical centre in Kabul, which is located near the site of the explosion, had received 20 people from the blast, including seven who were already dead. It noted the number of casualties was still provisional.

Those injured included four women and a child, the organisation's country director in Afghanistan, Dejan Panic, said.

"The wounded, some of whom are being assessed for surgery, have suffered lacerations and bruises," he added.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the blast had caused both deaths and injuries but did not have any details on the numbers.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said two Chinese people were seriously injured and a security guard killed in the blast.

Footage aired by local television station Tolo News and filmed through a car windscreen showed people running and walking in the street with smoke and dust billowing behind them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026