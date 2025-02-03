Rural Post Offices to Lead India's Express Delivery Evolution

The Union Budget 2025-26 has unveiled groundbreaking measures for India's express delivery sector, particularly through plans to repurpose over 1.5 lakh rural post offices as logistics hubs. TCIEXPRESS, a leading B2B express delivery firm, sees immense potential in enhancing last-mile delivery and rural connectivity.

This alignment with TCIEXPRESS's extensive infrastructure opens new opportunities for industry growth in underserved areas. The budget also introduces welfare schemes aimed at improving job security and attracting skilled gig workers, boosting service quality.

Additionally, access to the PM Gati Shakti database and improved air cargo infrastructure are poised to optimize route planning and operational efficiencies, with significant industry benefits. TCIEXPRESS is set to capitalize on these shifts, driving innovation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)