Ashok Leyland Sees 8% Surge in January Sales

Ashok Leyland, a leading player in the commercial vehicle industry, announced a promising start to the fiscal year with an 8% rise in January sales. The company achieved sales of 17,213 units this January, compared to 15,939 units in the same period last fiscal.

Specifically, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose to 11,384 units, showing considerable growth from last year's 10,218 units. This indicates a strengthening demand in this vehicle category.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Ashok Leyland recorded sales of 5,829 units, a slight increase compared to 5,721 units in January of the previous year, reflecting steady market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)