Ashok Leyland Sees 8% Surge in January Sales

Ashok Leyland, a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer, reported an 8% year-on-year increase in total sales for January, amounting to 17,213 units. The company's sales in the same month last year were 15,939 units. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles registered 11,384 units, while light commercial vehicles tallied 5,829 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:27 IST
Ashok Leyland, a leading player in the commercial vehicle industry, announced a promising start to the fiscal year with an 8% rise in January sales. The company achieved sales of 17,213 units this January, compared to 15,939 units in the same period last fiscal.

Specifically, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose to 11,384 units, showing considerable growth from last year's 10,218 units. This indicates a strengthening demand in this vehicle category.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Ashok Leyland recorded sales of 5,829 units, a slight increase compared to 5,721 units in January of the previous year, reflecting steady market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

