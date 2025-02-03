Left Menu

JRG Automotive Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition

JRG Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd has acquired Stanley Engineered Fastening India's two-wheeler plastic division. This move enhances JRG's manufacturing capabilities across India, particularly in Bengaluru. With two new factories, JRG strengthens its market presence in the auto and infrastructure sectors, signifying strategic growth and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:16 IST
JRG Automotive Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

JRG Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd, a leading auto components manufacturer, announced on Monday its acquisition of the two-wheeler functional plastics division from Stanley Engineered Fastening India for an undisclosed amount.

This newly acquired division is specialized in the production and supply of plastic injection molded components, primarily serving significant two-wheeler OEMs, construction equipment manufacturers, and Tier-1 suppliers across India. The deal includes operational units in Manesar, Haryana, and Bengaluru, enhancing JRG's manufacturing capacity and geographical footprint.

With this move, JRG Automotive strengthens its presence in South India, particularly in the bustling automotive hub of Bengaluru. Founder & Managing Director Pawan Goyal stated that the acquisition would not only bolster their reach across major automotive centers in India but also enhance their entry into the infrastructure equipment manufacturing segment, a strategic expansion of their market scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025