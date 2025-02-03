JRG Automotive Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition
JRG Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd has acquired Stanley Engineered Fastening India's two-wheeler plastic division. This move enhances JRG's manufacturing capabilities across India, particularly in Bengaluru. With two new factories, JRG strengthens its market presence in the auto and infrastructure sectors, signifying strategic growth and expansion.
JRG Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd, a leading auto components manufacturer, announced on Monday its acquisition of the two-wheeler functional plastics division from Stanley Engineered Fastening India for an undisclosed amount.
This newly acquired division is specialized in the production and supply of plastic injection molded components, primarily serving significant two-wheeler OEMs, construction equipment manufacturers, and Tier-1 suppliers across India. The deal includes operational units in Manesar, Haryana, and Bengaluru, enhancing JRG's manufacturing capacity and geographical footprint.
With this move, JRG Automotive strengthens its presence in South India, particularly in the bustling automotive hub of Bengaluru. Founder & Managing Director Pawan Goyal stated that the acquisition would not only bolster their reach across major automotive centers in India but also enhance their entry into the infrastructure equipment manufacturing segment, a strategic expansion of their market scope.
