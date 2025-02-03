State Control: Russia's Strategic Seizure of Domodedovo Airport

A Moscow court has handed temporary control of Domodedovo Airport to Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, effectively nationalizing the country's third-busiest airport. This decision aligns with recent government efforts to place assets, particularly foreign-owned ones, under state management.

In April 2023, a decree allowed this strategy, which has seen Russia's Prosecutor General file legal actions against several connected entities. Interim measures give Rosaviatsiya control, with the next hearing dated for February 28.

The airport's ownership was indicated to be under foreign influence, posing a strategic concern. Other cases reflect similar state intervention patterns, including the temporary management and subsequent sale of French and Danish companies' Russian stakes to domestic entities.

