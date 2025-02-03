Left Menu

State Control: Russia's Strategic Seizure of Domodedovo Airport

A Moscow court granted Rosaviatsiya temporary control over Domodedovo Airport, essentially seizing Russia's third-largest airport amid allegations of foreign influence. This reflects a broader strategy of placing assets under state management. The next legal proceedings are set for February, as similar patterns emerge in other sectors.

Updated: 03-02-2025 17:16 IST
A Moscow court has handed temporary control of Domodedovo Airport to Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, effectively nationalizing the country's third-busiest airport. This decision aligns with recent government efforts to place assets, particularly foreign-owned ones, under state management.

In April 2023, a decree allowed this strategy, which has seen Russia's Prosecutor General file legal actions against several connected entities. Interim measures give Rosaviatsiya control, with the next hearing dated for February 28.

The airport's ownership was indicated to be under foreign influence, posing a strategic concern. Other cases reflect similar state intervention patterns, including the temporary management and subsequent sale of French and Danish companies' Russian stakes to domestic entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

