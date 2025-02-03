China Faces Uphill Battle as US Tariff Pressures Mount

In a recent report from Moody's Analytics, China is anticipated to face significant challenges in coping with the latest set of U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. This assertion comes as Trump, following through on campaign promises, introduced a 10% increase in tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada.

The decision, set to take effect Tuesday, pushes the effective tariff rate on Chinese products to approximately 20%, considering existing levies, noted the ratings agency. While Canada and Mexico have already declared their intention to implement counter-tariffs, China has maintained a relatively restrained stance.

According to Harry Murphy Cruise, Head of China and Australia Economics at Moody's, China is keen to avoid further escalation, learning from previous trade disputes. Furthermore, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang indicated at Davos that China aims to rectify its trade surplus with the U.S. by importing more high-quality goods and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)