E-Shram Portal: Unorganised Workers' Gateway to Social Security

The e-Shram portal has seen significant registrations, reaching over 30.58 crore unorganised workers by January. Launched in 2021, the portal supports workers via Universal Account Numbers and links to various government schemes. Recent updates aim to enhance accessibility and integrate social security measures for improved worker welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:31 IST
E-Shram Portal: Unorganised Workers' Gateway to Social Security
eShram (File Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The e-Shram portal, launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in August 2021, has registered over 30.58 crore unorganised workers as of January 28, the government informed Parliament. Minister Shobha Karandlaje noted significant daily registrations last year, reflecting the platform's growing reach and relevance.

The portal aims to build a comprehensive national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. It provides Universal Account Numbers on a self-declaration basis, facilitating welfare coverage and access to employment opportunities through integration with the National Career Service (NCS) Portal and other initiatives.

Recent enhancements to the e-Shram portal include the integration of various social security schemes. It supports pension plans like the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan, and its multilingual functionality now allows interaction in 22 Indian languages, broadening accessibility and fostering inclusivity for workers nationwide.

