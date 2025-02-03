E-Shram Portal: Unorganised Workers' Gateway to Social Security

The e-Shram portal, launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in August 2021, has registered over 30.58 crore unorganised workers as of January 28, the government informed Parliament. Minister Shobha Karandlaje noted significant daily registrations last year, reflecting the platform's growing reach and relevance.

The portal aims to build a comprehensive national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. It provides Universal Account Numbers on a self-declaration basis, facilitating welfare coverage and access to employment opportunities through integration with the National Career Service (NCS) Portal and other initiatives.

Recent enhancements to the e-Shram portal include the integration of various social security schemes. It supports pension plans like the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan, and its multilingual functionality now allows interaction in 22 Indian languages, broadening accessibility and fostering inclusivity for workers nationwide.

