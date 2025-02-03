Kore Digital's Robust Growth: Q3 Financial Highlights Revealed

Kore Digital Limited, a significant entity in telecommunication infrastructure, has reported robust growth in its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY25. The company, listed under NSE Code - KDL, showcased a remarkable year-on-year growth of 121.38% in total income, reaching Rs 119.43 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the same period, Kore Digital achieved an impressive EBITDA of Rs 19.42 crore, reflecting a 243.96% increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 16.26%. Additionally, net profit surged by 199.28% to Rs 12.45 crore, while diluted EPS rose by 146.99% to Rs 31.54.

Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director, expressed optimism about sustaining this growth, emphasizing acquisitions for operational clarity. Kore Digital aims to enhance its focus on marketing and new business development, leveraging post-monsoon recovery for efficiency. The company remains committed to delivering long-term value to stakeholders beyond Q3.

