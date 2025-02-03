Kore Digital's Robust Growth: Q3 Financial Highlights Revealed
Kore Digital Limited reports significant financial growth in Q3 & 9M FY25, with a 121.38% YoY increase in total income. The company focuses on operational clarity through acquisitions and aims for continued market expansion and enhanced profitability.
- Country:
- India
Kore Digital Limited, a significant entity in telecommunication infrastructure, has reported robust growth in its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY25. The company, listed under NSE Code - KDL, showcased a remarkable year-on-year growth of 121.38% in total income, reaching Rs 119.43 crore in Q3 FY25.
During the same period, Kore Digital achieved an impressive EBITDA of Rs 19.42 crore, reflecting a 243.96% increase from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 16.26%. Additionally, net profit surged by 199.28% to Rs 12.45 crore, while diluted EPS rose by 146.99% to Rs 31.54.
Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director, expressed optimism about sustaining this growth, emphasizing acquisitions for operational clarity. Kore Digital aims to enhance its focus on marketing and new business development, leveraging post-monsoon recovery for efficiency. The company remains committed to delivering long-term value to stakeholders beyond Q3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Return: Crisis Promises and MAGA Momentum
IDBI Bank Reports Robust 31% Growth in Quarterly Net Profit
India Gears Up for T20 World Cup: Momentum and Strategies Unveiled
UCO Bank Reports Robust Q3 Net Profit Growth
HUL Q3 net profit rises 19.18 pc to Rs 2,989 crore; total income up 1.7 pc at Rs 16,050 cr: Company filing.