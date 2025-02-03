Afreximbank Joins AEW 2025 as Official Partner to Drive Investment and Development in Africa’s Energy Sector

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially joined the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 as an Official Partner, reaffirming its commitment to advancing investment, financing, and sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector. The event, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025, will highlight Africa's potential as a global energy leader by fostering investment opportunities and dialogue across the energy value chain.

Afreximbank’s involvement in AEW 2025 marks a significant milestone in its long-standing efforts to support the continent’s energy sector. The bank is playing a pivotal role in financing key infrastructure and energy projects, particularly as Africa navigates the challenges of securing investment for its energy transition. The event will bring together government leaders, industry executives, investors, and stakeholders to discuss Africa’s evolving energy landscape, policy frameworks, and investment opportunities.

In 2024, Afreximbank launched the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) in partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Organization. The AEB was established to address significant financing gaps in Africa’s energy sector, particularly for oil and gas projects, amid global challenges in hydrocarbon investment. With an initial capitalization of up to $5 billion and its headquarters in Nigeria, the AEB offers customized funding solutions that support energy security, enhance infrastructure, and promote Africa’s transition to cleaner energy.

Afreximbank has already made notable strides in supporting Africa’s energy sector, with landmark deals signed at AEW 2024. These agreements focused on securing funding for oil and gas projects, infrastructure development, and crucial energy security initiatives, including crude oil evacuation infrastructure. As an Official Partner for AEW 2025, Afreximbank will continue to engage with policymakers and industry leaders to uncover new financing opportunities that align with the continent's energy needs.

Afreximbank’s support will be integral to unlocking new energy investment opportunities and ensuring that the continent’s energy potential is maximized. "Afreximbank’s strategic support will be instrumental in facilitating key investments and unlocking new opportunities within Africa’s evolving energy landscape," said Oré Onagbesan, AEW: Invest in African Energies Program Director. "Their expertise and financial backing will drive meaningful discussions and actionable initiatives at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025," she added.

As an Official Partner, Afreximbank will strengthen AEW 2025’s role as a leading platform for transformative energy projects, stakeholder engagement, and African-led solutions. The event will be crucial in advancing Africa’s position in the global energy transition, ensuring energy security, and contributing to sustainable economic growth. With Afreximbank’s participation, AEW 2025 will accelerate investment in key sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and infrastructure development, propelling Africa toward a sustainable and energy-secure future.