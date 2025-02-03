Delhi Roadshow Ignites Creativity at GTB4CEC for Nationwide Trailer Making Competition

The Trailer Making Competition Delhi Roadshow took center stage at Gurutegh Bahadur 4th Centenary Engineering College (GTB4CEC) last week, marking a key milestone in the series of roadshows leading up to the grand finale of this nationwide creative challenge. The event, buzzing with energy and innovation, offered aspiring filmmakers and video editors an immersive experience in the art of trailer production.

Organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Reskilll, in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Netflix as the creative partner, this initiative aims to empower and train budding storytellers. GTB4CEC, serving as the academic partner, played a pivotal role in facilitating hands-on learning experiences for participants.

Unlocking Creativity: The Trailer Making Competition

Trailer Making Competition: Powered by Netflix Fund for Creative Equity is a unique initiative under WAVES 2025, designed to inspire and equip emerging filmmakers. It offers students a chance to craft compelling trailers using content from Netflix’s extensive library, helping them refine their storytelling and editing skills.

Over the course of three months, participants engaged in an intensive learning experience, covering advanced video editing, green screen techniques, color correction, and the fundamentals of trailer production. The competition is designed to not only hone technical expertise but also to encourage creativity, narrative construction, and innovation.

Exciting Rewards & Recognition

Participants in the Trailer Making Competition will receive various certifications and awards based on their performance: ✅ Certificate of Participation for every valid submission. ✅ Certificate of Excellence for the top 50 entrants, along with exclusive recognition from FICCI and Netflix. ✅ Trophies, exclusive merchandise, and invitations to WAVES 2025 for the top 20 finalists. ✅ Exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders for select winners.

With over 3,200 registrations already pouring in from across the globe, participants range from college students and aspiring content creators to working professionals looking to refine their storytelling craft or leverage their expertise in their ventures.

📌 Registrations close on March 31, 2025 🔗 Register here: https://reskilll.com/hack/wavesficci/signup

Delhi Roadshow at GTB4CEC: A Hub of Learning & Creativity

The Delhi Roadshow at GTB4CEC was one of the many regional events that have played a crucial role in nurturing creative talent. With engaging sessions led by industry experts, the event provided hands-on training and valuable insights into the world of trailer production.

Key Highlights of the Event

Hands-On Workshops: Participants dived into practical sessions on video editing, green screen techniques, color grading, and AI-assisted editing.

Creative Challenge: Attendees crafted high-impact trailers based on provided themes, demonstrating their storytelling and technical prowess.

Industry Insights: A panel of experts evaluated the trailers, offering constructive feedback to help participants refine their craft.

Showcase of Talent: The event celebrated budding filmmakers and editors, building momentum for the grand finale.

Notably, Dhruv Mathur, Senior Video Editor at Reskilll, served as the keynote speaker, sharing expert insights on storytelling techniques, pacing, and emotional engagement in trailer-making.

The Road Ahead: WAVES 2025 Grand Finale

The Trailer Making Competition and its roadshows are paving the way for the next generation of storytellers. As the competition progresses toward the WAVES 2025 Grand Finale, participants will have the chance to:

Compete for prestigious awards and industry recognition.

Showcase their talent on a national platform.

Gain mentorship and career guidance from top industry professionals.

With its electrifying energy and innovative spirit, the Delhi Roadshow at GTB4CEC was a testament to the power of creativity and storytelling, setting the stage for an exciting culmination at WAVES 2025. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come!