A Century of Electrification: Celebrating 100 Years of Central Railway's Electric Journey

Central Railway commemorated the 100th anniversary of its electrification with events highlighting the transition to electric trains since 1925. Key celebrations included an exhibition showcasing technological milestones and a walkathon. Central Railways, fully electrified since February 2023, continues advancing towards sustainability.
Central Railway celebrated a century of electrification on Monday, organizing events that showcased its electric journey since 1925. The transition from steam to electric began with a train running from Bombay VT to Kurla Harbour, marking a pivotal moment in Indian Railways' history.
The milestone signifies a significant shift towards modernity and sustainability, achieved with 100% electrification in February 2023. The General Manager, Dharam Veer Meena, inaugurated an exhibition at CSMT, emphasizing the railways' dedication to innovation and technological advancement.
The celebrations included a walkathon retracing the electrification journey and a film presentation by Chief Electrical Engineer Vineet Kumar, highlighting key milestones over the past century.
