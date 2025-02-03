A Century of Electrification: Celebrating 100 Years of Central Railway's Electric Journey

Central Railway celebrated a century of electrification on Monday, organizing events that showcased its electric journey since 1925. The transition from steam to electric began with a train running from Bombay VT to Kurla Harbour, marking a pivotal moment in Indian Railways' history.

The milestone signifies a significant shift towards modernity and sustainability, achieved with 100% electrification in February 2023. The General Manager, Dharam Veer Meena, inaugurated an exhibition at CSMT, emphasizing the railways' dedication to innovation and technological advancement.

The celebrations included a walkathon retracing the electrification journey and a film presentation by Chief Electrical Engineer Vineet Kumar, highlighting key milestones over the past century.

