Soaring Threats: Arrests Made Amid Surge in Airline Bomb Hoaxes

The government announced the arrests of 13 individuals in 2024 linked to hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, after a record 728 threats were reported, primarily affecting domestic carriers. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol highlighted these figures, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Among Indian airlines, IndiGo received the most threats, reaching 216, followed by Air India and Vistara. The BCAS has robust protocols, including the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan, to manage such threats, ensuring streamlined security across the aviation sector to prevent unlawful interference.

Additionally, the government is introducing the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, to align with the Cape Town Treaty, aiming to strengthen protection and remedies for aircraft objects and address insolvency issues. This legislation will supersede conflicting domestic laws, empowering the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

