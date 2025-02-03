Left Menu

Soaring Threats: Arrests Made Amid Surge in Airline Bomb Hoaxes

In 2024, 728 hoax bomb threats were reported to airlines, with 714 involving domestic carriers. IndiGo faced the highest number of threats. Thirteen individuals have been arrested in connection with these threats. The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, aims to enhance aircraft security measures and international compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:27 IST
Soaring Threats: Arrests Made Amid Surge in Airline Bomb Hoaxes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the arrests of 13 individuals in 2024 linked to hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, after a record 728 threats were reported, primarily affecting domestic carriers. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol highlighted these figures, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Among Indian airlines, IndiGo received the most threats, reaching 216, followed by Air India and Vistara. The BCAS has robust protocols, including the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan, to manage such threats, ensuring streamlined security across the aviation sector to prevent unlawful interference.

Additionally, the government is introducing the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, to align with the Cape Town Treaty, aiming to strengthen protection and remedies for aircraft objects and address insolvency issues. This legislation will supersede conflicting domestic laws, empowering the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025