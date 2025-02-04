Resilient Rise: U.S. Manufacturing's Revival Amid Tariff Tensions

In a remarkable turn, U.S. manufacturing grew in January for the first time in more than two years. Yet, this newfound resilience faces significant challenges as President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on goods from major trade partners, sparking concerns among economists over sustained growth.

According to Kathy Bostjancic from Nationwide, tariffs could pose a negative supply shock, harming production and exacerbating inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a rise in its manufacturing PMI to 50.9, the highest since September 2022, reflecting industry momentum under threat from restrictive tariffs.

Despite production improvements, manufacturing grapples with supply chain issues and a strong dollar aggravated by tariff policies. With the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and economic uncertainties, the sector sees mixed prospects, clouded further by potential protectionist measures affecting residential and business investments.

