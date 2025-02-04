Revamping Mumbai’s Rails: A Modern Makeover for the Suburban Commute
Mumbai's suburban rail network is set for a transformation with new trains designed for enhanced passenger comfort. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined plans to reduce train intervals and expand services. This overhaul is part of a broader initiative supported by significant funding for infrastructure improvements and new track development.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's suburban railway network is poised for a modern upgrade, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The city will soon see new-design trains with features aiming to enhance passenger comfort and reduce overcrowding. This announcement was made during a press briefing held virtually from New Delhi.
The minister elaborated that railway projects worth Rs 16,400 crore are underway for both the Central and Western Railways in Mumbai. Efforts are being made to decrease the interval between local trains from 180 seconds to potentially 120 seconds, easing congestion and amplifying service frequency.
Enhanced infrastructure will introduce nearly 300 additional local train services, supplementing the current 3,000 daily operations. The initiative also involves laying approximately 300 km of new tracks, propelled by a record Rs 23,778 crore budget allocation for Maharashtra's railways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents
Delhi's Declining Infrastructure Sparks Political Controversy
India's Infrastructure Vision 2047: A Blueprint for Development
Lubi Industries Partners with BPCL to Supercharge India's EV Infrastructure
India's Railway Revamp: Modi Government Prioritizes Train Infrastructure Over Road