Revamping Mumbai’s Rails: A Modern Makeover for the Suburban Commute

Mumbai's suburban railway network is poised for a modern upgrade, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The city will soon see new-design trains with features aiming to enhance passenger comfort and reduce overcrowding. This announcement was made during a press briefing held virtually from New Delhi.

The minister elaborated that railway projects worth Rs 16,400 crore are underway for both the Central and Western Railways in Mumbai. Efforts are being made to decrease the interval between local trains from 180 seconds to potentially 120 seconds, easing congestion and amplifying service frequency.

Enhanced infrastructure will introduce nearly 300 additional local train services, supplementing the current 3,000 daily operations. The initiative also involves laying approximately 300 km of new tracks, propelled by a record Rs 23,778 crore budget allocation for Maharashtra's railways.

