A bomb threat at the airport led to a frenzy among authorities after an international flight bound for the city was alerted. Although the call intensified concerns, it was eventually determined to be a hoax.

The flight, carrying approximately 237 passengers, made a secure landing. Ground officials meticulously scanned all luggage and onboard sections for potential explosives, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Upon confirmation that the threat was baseless, the scrutiny highlighted the preparedness of airport security teams, who acted swiftly to avert any potential danger.

