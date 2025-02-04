Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Airport

A bomb threat at the airport caused panic when an international flight bound for the city was alerted. Authorities conducted a thorough check of all passengers and luggage but found no explosives, confirming the threat was a hoax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:16 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat at the airport led to a frenzy among authorities after an international flight bound for the city was alerted. Although the call intensified concerns, it was eventually determined to be a hoax.

The flight, carrying approximately 237 passengers, made a secure landing. Ground officials meticulously scanned all luggage and onboard sections for potential explosives, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Upon confirmation that the threat was baseless, the scrutiny highlighted the preparedness of airport security teams, who acted swiftly to avert any potential danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025