Left Menu

SBI Projects Easing Inflation by FY25 Amid Fiscal Challenges

India's retail inflation is expected to decline to 4.5% in the last quarter of FY25, averaging 4.8% for the year, with further easing anticipated in FY26. The SBI report highlights the challenges faced by the RBI, including fiscal stimuli and global trade tensions, while suggesting room for potential interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:01 IST
SBI Projects Easing Inflation by FY25 Amid Fiscal Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's retail inflation is projected to ease to 4.5% in the final quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), with the annual average inflation likely pegged at 4.8%, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report. Looking ahead, inflation is anticipated to further decrease in FY26, with a forecasted range of 4.2% to 4.5%.

The SBI report indicated that domestic consumer price index (CPI) inflation might dip to 4.5% by Q4 FY25. The report also hinted that inflation could fall below 4% in the October-December quarter of 2026. Notably, core inflation may surpass headline figures by September 2025, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confronts a complex landscape in managing inflation risks, exacerbated by fiscal stimulus and unpredictable global trade tensions. In the short term, the RBI might consider interest rate reductions, assuming a delay in fiscal stimulus effects. Moreover, the US Federal Reserve's stable interest rates offer RBI a strategic window to stabilize inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025