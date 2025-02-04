SBI Projects Easing Inflation by FY25 Amid Fiscal Challenges

India's retail inflation is projected to ease to 4.5% in the final quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), with the annual average inflation likely pegged at 4.8%, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report. Looking ahead, inflation is anticipated to further decrease in FY26, with a forecasted range of 4.2% to 4.5%.

The SBI report indicated that domestic consumer price index (CPI) inflation might dip to 4.5% by Q4 FY25. The report also hinted that inflation could fall below 4% in the October-December quarter of 2026. Notably, core inflation may surpass headline figures by September 2025, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confronts a complex landscape in managing inflation risks, exacerbated by fiscal stimulus and unpredictable global trade tensions. In the short term, the RBI might consider interest rate reductions, assuming a delay in fiscal stimulus effects. Moreover, the US Federal Reserve's stable interest rates offer RBI a strategic window to stabilize inflation expectations.

