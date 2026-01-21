Left Menu

Bodø's Arctic Triumph: A Champions League Miracle

In a shocking Champions League upset, Manchester City lost 3-1 to Bodø/Glimt, a small Norwegian club. Goals by Kasper Høgh and Jens Petter Hauge stunned City, despite Rayan Cherki's reply. City's struggles were compounded by Rodri's red card, as Bodø exploited defensive frailties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bodo | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:25 IST
Bodø's Arctic Triumph: A Champions League Miracle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In an astonishing turn of events in Champions League history, Manchester City suffered an unexpected 3-1 defeat against Bodø/Glimt, a modest Norwegian team. This remarkable match took place in Bodø, a town nestled over 1,000 km north of Oslo, marking a landmark moment in the region's football narrative.

Kasper Høgh was the early hero, firing two close-range goals just two minutes apart, setting the tone for what would become Bodø/Glimt's inaugural victory in the league. The excitement reached fever pitch when Jens Petter Hauge delivered a breathtaking third goal, prompting euphoric celebrations at the Aspmyra stadium.

Although Rayan Cherki managed to pull one back for City, Rodri's dismissal in the 62nd minute sealed their fate. Bodø's strategic counterattacks exposed City's defensive gaps, and despite their prolific spending of over USD 500 million on talent recently, City's form remains in question, especially following their previous loss to Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026