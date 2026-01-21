Peru's Political Quake: President Jeri's Controversial Meetings

Peruvian President Jose Jeri is set to appear before Congress to address concerns surrounding unreported meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang, which are under investigation by the public prosecutor. This development forms the latest chapter in an ongoing political saga within the country.

Jeri, who came into power in October after Dina Boluarte's expulsion, requested participation in a legislative oversight committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of transparency and responsibility in public affairs. His meetings with Yang, owner of various commercial ventures and an energy project concession, have come under scrutiny for a perceived lack of transparency.

Opposition lawmakers have signaled potential motions for Jeri's impeachment or censure, although analysts suggest that political stability is prioritized by lawmakers seeking reelection before April's general elections. President Jeri has issued a public apology for the meetings, which he describes as friendly, and continues to enjoy popular support despite recent criticisms.