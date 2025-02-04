Left Menu

Emerald Finance Reaches Rs2 Cr in EWA Loans; Expands Shareholder Base

Emerald Finance Limited marks a significant achievement by disbursing Rs2 Cr in Earned Wage Access (EWA) loans and surpassing 10,000 shareholders. The company plans to introduce small-ticket personal loans and aims to expand its corporate tie-ups, emphasizing financial inclusion and innovation in its product offerings.

Updated: 04-02-2025 13:18 IST
Emerald Finance Disburses Rs 2 Cr in EWA Loans. Image Credit: ANI
Emerald Finance Limited has announced a landmark achievement, reaching Rs2 crore in Earned Wage Access (EWA) loan disbursements and growing its shareholder base to over 10,000. This milestone showcases the company's ongoing expansion and deepening impact in India's financial sector.

The company's flagship EWA program aims to provide timely financial assistance to salaried professionals, reflecting Emerald Finance's commitment to innovation and financial inclusion. With 40 corporate partnerships already secured, the firm is on track to hit 60 by FY25 and 250 by FY26.

Emerald Finance plans to launch small-ticket personal loans for EWA customers by Q4 FY25, further diversifying its offerings. The company's zero non-performing assets showcase prudent risk management. Managing Director Sanjay Aggarwal emphasizes their mission of driving financial accessibility and customer trust in their transformative solutions.

