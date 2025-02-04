Air Busan Implements Safety Measures After In-Flight Fire

In response to a recent in-flight fire, Air Busan has decided to prohibit the storage of power banks in overhead cabin bins, as announced on Tuesday. This preemptive move aims to mitigate the risk of fire incidents involving lithium batteries.

A comprehensive investigation led by South Korean authorities is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire that occurred on January 28. Passengers' carry-on bags will be screened at boarding gates to ensure they do not contain power banks before being tagged and stowed in the overhead bins. These measures will initially be tested on trial routes starting Friday.

Air Busan has further announced enhanced fire training for crew members and the installation of additional fire containment equipment on its planes. This decision is attributed to a surge in cases of power banks overheating. The airline affirms that maintaining passenger safety is a top priority while adhering to global aviation standards.

