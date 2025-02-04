Dabur Trims Strategic Vision Cycle Amid FMCG Slowdown

Dabur, a leading FMCG company, has reduced its strategic vision cycle period from four years to three. This move is designed to create a more agile organization amidst a sluggish FMCG market and volatile geopolitical conditions.

CEO Mohit Malhotra indicated that McKinsey & Co has been engaged to refine Dabur's strategies for the next three years. This effort will conclude by the fiscal year's end, enabling Dabur to seize emerging opportunities and have a sharper focus.

Dabur's vision exercise, now in its seventh cycle, involves reviewing categories and validating strategies, including those for Chyawanprash and beverages. The exercise will also feed into next year's budgeting, with strategic debates set to question and refine current business operations.

