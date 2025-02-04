Left Menu

Dabur Trims Strategic Vision Cycle Amid FMCG Slowdown

Dabur has shortened its strategic vision cycle from four to three years to foster agility amid an FMCG sector slowdown. Partnering with McKinsey & Co, Dabur aims for refined strategies aligned with current dynamics. This strategic shift, part of its seventh vision cycle, aims to tap emerging opportunities.

Updated: 04-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

Dabur, a leading FMCG company, has reduced its strategic vision cycle period from four years to three. This move is designed to create a more agile organization amidst a sluggish FMCG market and volatile geopolitical conditions.

CEO Mohit Malhotra indicated that McKinsey & Co has been engaged to refine Dabur's strategies for the next three years. This effort will conclude by the fiscal year's end, enabling Dabur to seize emerging opportunities and have a sharper focus.

Dabur's vision exercise, now in its seventh cycle, involves reviewing categories and validating strategies, including those for Chyawanprash and beverages. The exercise will also feed into next year's budgeting, with strategic debates set to question and refine current business operations.

