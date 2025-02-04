Tariff Tensions Shake Euro Zone Bond Market

In a volatile reaction to international trade tensions, euro zone bond yields experienced an upward trajectory on Tuesday. Investors are closely analyzing the ramifications of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, which became effective alongside China's retaliatory measures targeting U.S. imports.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield, a key indicator for the euro zone, climbed 3 basis points to a new level of 2.42%, recovering slightly from a 7 basis point decline observed on Monday. Bond yields generally have an inverse relationship with bond prices, impacting market sentiment.

Concurrently, Italy's 10-year yield increased by 2.5 basis points to 3.527%, with the differential between Italian and German yields reaching 110 basis points. Meanwhile, Germany's two-year bond yield, highly responsive to European Central Bank rate forecasts, recorded a 2 basis point rise to 2.057%.

