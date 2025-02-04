Left Menu

BMC Unveils Ambitious Rs 74,427.41 Crore Budget for 2025-26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 2025-26 budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore, marking a 14.19% increase from the previous year. The budget focuses on financial restructuring and increased revenue streams to balance development initiatives. Significant allocations are directed towards capital expenditure and infrastructure enhancement in Mumbai.

BMC Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its budget for the financial year 2025-26, proposing an ambitious Rs 74,427.41 crore allocation. This represents a 14.19% increase from the Rs 65,180.79 crore budget set for 2024-25.

The BMC emphasized the need to restructure its financial resources while exploring new income avenues. Maintaining financial stability without hindering the city's development remains a top priority. Notably, the revenue income estimate for 2024-25 has been revised upwards to Rs 40,693.85 crore, marking a 13.83% increase.

In 2025-26, a significant Rs 43,162.23 crore will be directed towards capital expenditure, comprising 58% of the total budget. Revenue from property tax shows an upward trend. Despite property owners paying only 50% of their taxes, the BMC expects increased collections. Efforts to assess commercial properties in slum areas could yield Rs 350 crore, enhancing the city's infrastructure services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

