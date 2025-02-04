BMC Unveils Ambitious Rs 74,427.41 Crore Budget for 2025-26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its budget for the financial year 2025-26, proposing an ambitious Rs 74,427.41 crore allocation. This represents a 14.19% increase from the Rs 65,180.79 crore budget set for 2024-25.

The BMC emphasized the need to restructure its financial resources while exploring new income avenues. Maintaining financial stability without hindering the city's development remains a top priority. Notably, the revenue income estimate for 2024-25 has been revised upwards to Rs 40,693.85 crore, marking a 13.83% increase.

In 2025-26, a significant Rs 43,162.23 crore will be directed towards capital expenditure, comprising 58% of the total budget. Revenue from property tax shows an upward trend. Despite property owners paying only 50% of their taxes, the BMC expects increased collections. Efforts to assess commercial properties in slum areas could yield Rs 350 crore, enhancing the city's infrastructure services.

(With inputs from agencies.)