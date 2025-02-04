Tripura Aims for Cooperative Revolution

In a major bid to enhance the socio-economic framework of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a target to enroll 20-30 lakh residents into cooperative societies.

Currently, just 9-10 lakh people participate in such initiatives, highlighting a gap that the state aims to bridge. With Tripura's population numbering around 40 lakh, this move could involve a substantial percentage of its citizens.

The Chief Minister noted that revitalizing the cooperative movement, especially after Amit Shah took charge of the Cooperative Ministry, could mitigate the rush for government jobs. This shift aims to transform job seekers into job creators and reduce corruption, while also considering tax waivers and financial assistance to further strengthen cooperative activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)