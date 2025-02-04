Freight Train Collision Causes Disruption in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a freight train collided with a stationary goods train, injuring the loco pilot and causing the derailment of the guard coach and engine. The incident occurred in the early morning on a dedicated freight corridor. Rescue operations continue.
A freight train collided with a stationary goods train in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, injuring the loco pilot and leading to the derailment of the guard coach and engine. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. near Pambhirpur, Khaga.
Inspector General Prem Kumar Gautam of Prayagraj range reported that the loco pilot, who was injured, is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Authorities are actively conducting rescue operations to clear the dedicated freight corridor and restore normal operations.
