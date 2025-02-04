India's Export Boom: Capitalizing on US-China Trade Tensions

In light of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, Indian exporters anticipate a significant surge in their shipments to the American market, according to sources.

India emerged as the fourth-largest beneficiary when the US levied higher tariffs on Chinese products during Donald Trump's presidency, and with Trump recently enacting new tariffs, India stands to gain further.

These levies could decrease the competitiveness of Chinese goods in the US, creating ample export opportunities for India as American buyers seek alternative sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)