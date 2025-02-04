Indian Stock Surge: Sensex and Nifty Spark Investor Optimism

The Indian stock market experienced a notable upswing on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 1,397.07 points to reach 78,583.81, while the Nifty increased by 378.20 points, closing at 23,739.25. Investor sentiment improved markedly, with 39 Nifty stocks registering gains against 12 decliners. Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro (LT), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports emerged as top contributors in the Nifty 50, contrasted by laggards such as Trent, ITC Hotels, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and Nestle India.

Vinod Nair, Geojit Financial Services' Head of Research, linked the sharp market rally to uplifting global market sentiment. He commented, "Yesterday, India's market struggled to capitalize on optimism from a promising union budget due to geopolitical risks, notably the 'Trump tariff war.' Despite this, India's market has potential to outperform in a volatile global environment, with renewed global sentiment sparking a robust rise in domestic equities."

Nair emphasized the favorability of large-cap stocks, while banking sectors are buoyant amid expectations of a rate reduction in this week's RBI policy, marking the new governor's debut meeting. Nonetheless, persistent macroeconomic concerns cloud the market's gains; the Indian rupee hitting a low of 87.15 raises inflation and stabilization challenges.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded Rs5,285 crore of equities in the cash segment over three days, juxtaposed with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchasing shares worth Rs3,532 crore. VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, noted that ongoing FII selling exacerbated by high crude prices could hinder India's GDP growth and manufacturing sectors. She recommends long-term investors to focus on companies with robust Q2 and Q3 performances.

She remarked, "Continuous FII divestment driven by macroeconomic factors may decelerate GDP growth and elevate inflation, affecting manufacturing by raising fixed costs." Despite global instability and currency issues, India's stock market demonstrates resilience. Improved investor sentiment and anticipated RBI rate cuts, combined with a shift toward large-cap stocks, suggest sustained momentum. Nonetheless, experts urge investor vigilance and a focus on enduring opportunities amid current market volatility.

