India's Aquaculture Sector Gets a Boost with New Government Budget Reforms

Kochi, Kerala [India] - Kings Infra Ventures Limited, a reputable name in the seafood and aquaculture sector, is poised to benefit significantly from the recent government budgetary changes. The company's expansive operations encompass the entire seafood value chain, from farms to global trade, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The key budgetary reforms unveiled include a drastic reduction in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on frozen fish paste (Surimi) from 30% to 5%, intended to bolster the export of analogue seafood products. Additionally, the BCD on fish hydrolysate has been slashed from 15% to 5%, significantly cutting the costs of fish and shrimp feeds, thus enhancing the competitiveness of shrimp farming.

Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra Ventures, lauded these timely reductions, particularly for their alignment with the company's sustainable farming protocols under SISTA360. "The reduced input costs promise to elevate our operational efficiency, especially in our high-yielding shrimp farms," John stated, emphasizing the broader impact of these reforms on India's aquaculture industry's growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)