India's Aquaculture Sector Gets a Boost with New Government Budget Reforms

Kings Infra Ventures Limited welcomes the Indian government's recent customs duty reductions in the aquaculture sector. These changes lower costs and enhance profitability, aligning with Kings Infra's sustainable farming goals. The initiatives will help transform aquaculture through technology, benefiting farmers and contributing to India's food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:58 IST
Government Budget Initiatives to Boost Aquaculture Sector Growth; Kings Infra Well-Positioned to Leverage Opportunities. Image Credit: ANI
Kochi, Kerala [India] - Kings Infra Ventures Limited, a reputable name in the seafood and aquaculture sector, is poised to benefit significantly from the recent government budgetary changes. The company's expansive operations encompass the entire seafood value chain, from farms to global trade, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The key budgetary reforms unveiled include a drastic reduction in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on frozen fish paste (Surimi) from 30% to 5%, intended to bolster the export of analogue seafood products. Additionally, the BCD on fish hydrolysate has been slashed from 15% to 5%, significantly cutting the costs of fish and shrimp feeds, thus enhancing the competitiveness of shrimp farming.

Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra Ventures, lauded these timely reductions, particularly for their alignment with the company's sustainable farming protocols under SISTA360. "The reduced input costs promise to elevate our operational efficiency, especially in our high-yielding shrimp farms," John stated, emphasizing the broader impact of these reforms on India's aquaculture industry's growth and sustainability.

