Left Menu

Apollo Global Management Soars: Profits Up and Ambitious Targets Set

Apollo Global Management posted stronger-than-expected profits in Q4, driven by fee growth and retirement services. The asset manager reported a 15% rise to $1.36 billion in adjusted net income. Their ambitious targets include managing $1 trillion by 2026. Shares increased 4% in premarket trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:59 IST
Apollo Global Management Soars: Profits Up and Ambitious Targets Set

Apollo Global Management has reported a strong performance for its fourth quarter, surpassing profit expectations with a boost from increased fees and robust retirement business growth. This positive news sent the company's share price up by 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The alternative asset management firm saw $33 billion in inflows, notably through its credit-focused strategies and wealth products. This influx contributed to a 15% increase in assets under management, now totaling $751 billion. Looking ahead, Apollo has set ambitious targets to manage $1 trillion in assets by 2026 and $1.5 trillion by 2029.

Analysts' estimates had anticipated $1.89 per share, yet Apollo's adjusted net income rose by 15% to reach $1.36 billion, or $2.22 per share. The company's fee-related earnings hit a record $554 million, while spread-related earnings for its retirement services climbed by 12%, amounting to $841 million. Additionally, Apollo announced $61 billion in capital origination, highlighting its focus on identifying credit financing opportunities. CEO Marc Rowan, considered for the Treasury secretary role under Trump, received a five-year extension. Apollo shares have climbed 62% over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025