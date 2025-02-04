U.S. Dollar Strength Amid Trade Tensions: A Currency Tug-of-War

The U.S. dollar demonstrated resilience on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's latest tariff pronouncements were largely interpreted as negotiation tactics rather than concrete policy goals.

Following the suspension of planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the Trump administration introduced additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, leading to heightened volatility in currency markets.

Currency analysts anticipate enduring sensitivity to trade developments, with the euro, Canadian dollar, and Mexican peso experiencing fluctuations in response to the shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)