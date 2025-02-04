World Bank Eyes Major Expansion in Maharashtra

In a significant move, World Bank's country head for India, Auguste Tano Kouame, held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signaling the institution's intent to boost its financial commitments in the state. Currently, the World Bank's projects in Maharashtra account for USD 600 million, a reduction attributed to the Covid pandemic and shifting priorities.

Kouame highlighted discussions on various initiatives, focusing on making urban environments more livable and sustainable, enhancing infrastructure, particularly in transportation, and supporting coastal developments that benefit local communities. These projects are designed not only to spur economic growth but also to preserve natural biodiversity.

Moreover, the World Bank is considering additional investments to increase agricultural productivity and advance healthcare innovation in Maharashtra. The bank aims for the state's gross domestic product to hit USD 1 trillion, by blending financial aid with global best practices, thereby fostering amplified growth across multiple sectors.

