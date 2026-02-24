Left Menu

FOREX-Yen weakens as Asian markets reopen to renewed tariff turmoil

The dollar clawed back losses as China and Japan reopened following holidays and Trump warned countries against retreating from recent trade deals after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs. The yen dipped after China announced export controls on Japanese companies in ‌a further sign of souring relations.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:14 IST
The yen weakened on Tuesday as markets weighed the ‌fallout ​on global trade from renewed turbulence over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff regime. The dollar clawed back losses as China and Japan reopened following holidays and Trump warned countries against retreating from recent trade deals after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs.

The yen dipped after China announced export controls on Japanese companies in ‌a further sign of souring relations. The Nikkei newspaper said U.S. authorities took the lead in conducting so-called rate checks last month to prop up Japan's currency without a request from Tokyo.

Washington's latest tariff threats are clouding the outlook for global trade. The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Trump's use of a 1977 emergency law to impose tariffs exceeded his authority, but hours later the president invoked a different law and imposed a new levy ‌on all imports. "Now we're back in a very uncertain environment," Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at National Australia Bank, said on a NAB podcast.

"It's just the uncertainty about what the future trade landscape will ‌look like, just at a point where most countries had signed or were on the cusp of signing trade deals." The yen weakened 0.3% to 155.05 per dollar. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.12% to 97.81.

The euro barely budged, down just 0.04% at $1.1779, while sterling was little changed at $1.3486. Trump said on Saturday he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on U.S. imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law. On Monday, he took to ⁠social media to say ​that countries that "play games" in the wake of the Supreme ⁠Court's ruling would be hit with even higher duties.

The Trump administration is considering new national security tariffs on industries like large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals and power grid and telecom equipment, the Wall Street Journal said. The European ⁠Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the U.S. due to the new import tax.

Japan's government said trade minister Ryosei Akazawa spoke with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday and requested that ​Tokyo's treatment under new tariff measures not be less favourable than last year's agreement. Meanwhile, China announced export restrictions to 20 Japanese entities to curb what it said was a "remilitarisation" by Tokyo. Japanese Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated in parliament that there are pluses and minuses to a weak currency, which followed a Nikkei report that U.S. authorities were prepared to conduct joint intervention in currency markets at Tokyo's request last month.

"Markets interpreted the report as suggesting Japanese authorities have a ⁠greater ​tolerance for JPY weakness," Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. The renewed trade uncertainties come as doubts creep into financial markets about the sustainability of massive investments in artificial intelligence and as Federal Reserve policymakers express concerns about elevated inflation.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates on hold until at least June. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday he was open to leaving ⁠interest rates on hold at the Fed's March meeting if upcoming February jobs data indicates the U.S. labor market has "pivoted to a more solid footing" after a weak 2025. Traders are also focused on rising geopolitical tensions. The ⁠State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and ⁠their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday, amid growing concerns about the risk of a military conflict with Iran.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.2% versus the greenback to $0.7066, while New Zealand's kiwi was little changed at $0.5962. China's yuan hit the strongest level against the dollar in nearly ‌three years on hopes Trump's new ‌tariff regime would lower taxes on Chinese exports.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 2.1% to $63,214.65, and ether declined 1.9% to $1,827.81.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

