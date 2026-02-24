Left Menu

Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for FY'27

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal. The JMM-led government had in 2025-26 presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget. I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:16 IST
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for FY'27
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal. The JMM-led government had in 2025-26 presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget. ''I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year,'' Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly. The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women, Kishore asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

 India
2
Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25: Nasscom.

Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to ...

 Global
3
Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set to grow 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million by FY26-end: Nasscom.

Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set t...

 Global
4
PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026